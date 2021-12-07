Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce sales of $31.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $31.91 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $462.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

