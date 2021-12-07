Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,733 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

TCON traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 520,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

