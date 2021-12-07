Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $9.21 million and $38,034.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

