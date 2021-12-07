Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

KOS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,959,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

