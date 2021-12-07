Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.94. The stock had a trading volume of 458,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,358. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,302,070 shares of company stock valued at $759,096,885. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

