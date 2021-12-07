Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. 32,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

