Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,767.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.