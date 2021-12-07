Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

HP traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 2,631,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

