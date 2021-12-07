ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.93 Million

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $21.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the highest is $22.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.