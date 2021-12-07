ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.93 Million

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $21.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the highest is $22.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

