Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Reaches $0.0351 on Top Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $462.01 million and $90.26 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00210448 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,997,677 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

