Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $40.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,000 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALEC traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 575,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alector has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $43.32.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
