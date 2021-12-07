Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $40.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,000 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ALEC traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 575,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alector has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

