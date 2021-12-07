Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.81 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.