Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 158,990 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 158,990 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 435,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,957,609. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

