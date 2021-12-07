Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 113,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

