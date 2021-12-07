Cardinal Capital Management Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

