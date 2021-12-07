Ade LLC Sells 352 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ade LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 248,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 263,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. 559,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,664,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $366.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

