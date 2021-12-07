Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Tuesday. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

