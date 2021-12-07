NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NXGPF remained flat at $$106.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

