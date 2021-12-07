GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Insider Spiro Kevin Sakiris Acquires 10,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) insider Spiro Kevin Sakiris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GBS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 240,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,878. GBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17.

Get GBS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GBS by 890.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GBS by 4,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GBS by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.