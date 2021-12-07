American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Truist raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. 477,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

