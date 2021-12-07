Insider Buying: BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 381,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

