William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLAB traded up $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.36. The stock had a trading volume of 305,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,919. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $21,540,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

