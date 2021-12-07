Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $22.40

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 535,726 shares of company stock worth $6,752,483. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,964. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

