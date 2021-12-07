Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.61

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 443437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,108,000 after acquiring an additional 718,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

