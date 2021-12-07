Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.25 per share, for a total transaction of $306,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 73,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

