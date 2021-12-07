Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 44,344 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 54,675,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

