BSClaunch Price Down 25% Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $586,603.42 and approximately $1.01 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

