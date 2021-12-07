Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Snap also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,712,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 1.09.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

