Andrew Lo Acquires 86,938 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 1,871,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,941. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

