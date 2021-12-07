TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

JNJ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

