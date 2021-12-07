Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $163.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.51 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

