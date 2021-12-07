Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.58 ($5.15).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.45 ($0.51) on Tuesday, reaching €5.55 ($6.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.66. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a 52-week high of €7.60 ($8.54).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

