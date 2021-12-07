Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ ACER traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

