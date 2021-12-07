Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

