CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 10,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,286. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $372.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,861,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

