Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 41,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,556. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $353.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

