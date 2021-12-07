HyperCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.80 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and $5.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,495.31 or 0.99439460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00272529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00443738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00188665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

