Anyswap Price Reaches $14.97 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $279.04 million and $17.13 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $14.97 or 0.00029482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.76 or 0.08437903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.10 or 1.00275982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

