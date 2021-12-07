Verasity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.30 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $188.79 million and $108.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00095319 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

