American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 274,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

