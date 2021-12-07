-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

SPPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 97,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

