Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,501. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

