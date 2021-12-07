TFG Advisers LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $141,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 1,753,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.