Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,211. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 1,704,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 131,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

