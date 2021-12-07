First American Trust FSB Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

