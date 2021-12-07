Narwhal Capital Management Buys 2,381 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 401,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,413,941. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

