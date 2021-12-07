Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 630 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. 166,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

