Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post sales of $159.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Amarin posted sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $598.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,651. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.