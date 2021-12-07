Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

RLAY stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 17,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,268. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.