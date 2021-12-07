Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

VIST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIST stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 2,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,581. The company has a market capitalization of $467.17 million, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

